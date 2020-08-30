Vitaly Teryaev, the son of the chief of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the Sverdlovsk region, Major General Viktor Teryaev, became the first in Tyumen who was able to avoid a sentence for pimping. This was announced on Sunday, August 30, by the 72.RU edition.

According to the regional prosecutor’s office, the criminal case under article 241 (“Organization of prostitution”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation against Vitaly Teryaev was terminated due to the fact that he was sentenced to a court fine in the amount of 80 thousand rubles. Teryaev, along with his accomplice, whose case is currently being considered in court, were detained in August 2019.

According to the investigation, they found girls in the network who were ready to earn money by prostitution, and took them to the saunas, and they took three thousand rubles from each client. As noted by 72.RU, the case against Teryaev under article 241 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation is the only one in the city courts of Tyumen that was terminated under this criminal article.

Previously, Tyumen courts passed sentences to everyone who was tried for pimping. As for Vitaly Teryaev, he, in connection with the termination of the criminal case against him, will legally be considered not convicted.

On August 6, 2019, it was reported that in Volgograd, a court fined Mikhail Muzraev for disobeying FSB officers during investigative actions in the house of his father, a lieutenant general, accused of organizing arson.