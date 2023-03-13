The General’s Daughter: plot, cast and streaming of the movie

Tonight, Monday 13 March 2023, at 21.15 on La7 airs The General’s Daughter, a 1999 film directed by Simon West, based on the 1992 novel of the same name by Nelson DeMille. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Paul Brenner, Vietnam war veteran and non-commissioned officer of the CID, the army criminal investigation division who operates under the false name of Frank White, sergeant major of the Marines, is commissioned by William Kent, his friend and military police colonel, to investigate an arms trafficking at the Fort MacCallum base in Georgia. At the same time, inside the base, the corpse of Captain Elizabeth Campbell, professor of psychological warfare and daughter of General Joseph Campbell, is discovered, close to retirement and running for the office of Vice President of the United States. The girl is found naked, tied with laces to tent pegs, apparently the victim of a rape, and, because of this, Paul, who is immediately entrusted with the investigation, is joined by his colleague and former lover Sarah Sunhill , Army psychologist, specializing in sexual assault cases. The two, with Kent’s collaboration, have 48 hours before the FBI takes on the case and the general’s orderly, Colonel Fowler, orders them to tell him the name of anyone they intend to arrest, before sending it to the federal authority.

During the search of Elizabeth’s house, a large number of sadomasochistic objects and some videotapes are discovered in a cellar, in which the girl subdues some masked men and the two, contrary to the provisions of the law, decide to keep everything and transport it at the base but, while Paul is taking away the videotapes, he is attacked from behind by a man who, after knocking him out, steals them. The continuation of the investigations brings to light an exemplary didactic path on the part of Elizabeth up to the second year of attendance at the West Point academy, from which the profit has significantly regressed, and an aggression against Sarah by some soldiers hooded men, who try to get her not to investigate the military.

The General’s Daughter: The Cast

We’ve seen the plot of The General’s Daughter, but what is the full cast for the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

John TravoltaWarrant Officer Paul Brenner

Madeleine Stowe: warrant officer Sara Sunhill

James Cromwell: General Joseph Campbell

Timothy HuttonColonel William Kent

Leslie Stefanson as Captain Elizabeth Campbell

James WoodsColonel Robert Moore

Boyd KestnerCaptain Jake Elby

Daniel von Bargen as Sheriff Yardley

Chris Snyder as Deputy Sheriff Wes Yardley

Clarence Williams III: Colonel George Fowler

Mark Boone JuniorSergeant Dalbert Elkins

John BeasleyColonel Donald Slesinger

Brad Beyer as Captain Bransford

John Benjamin HickeyCaptain Goodson

John Frankenheimer: General Sonnenberg

Michael SwineySgt

Brent Miller: soldier in prison

Streaming and TV

Where to see The General’s Daughter on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – 13 March 2023 – at 9.15 pm on La7. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the website A7.