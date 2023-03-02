Thursday, March 2, 2023, 00:49



| Updated 01:29 a.m.



Health recoils and will withdraw the challenge that it presented on September 22 before a court in Elche against the agreement that governs some 1,000 surrogate workers from the hospital. On September 18 they were summoned for a first hearing of the trial. But yesterday, in a letter sent by the Minister Miguel Mínguez to the Works Council, the Generalitat acknowledges that those articles that they considered “harmful” for the administration were already unapplied when the management of the hospital was reverted to the Valencian public health system after years under its guardianship. of the company Ribera Salud. “They have become inapplicable once their complaint has been produced in due time and form, and once the employer’s place has been occupied by the administration.”

“We want you to know that this has been thanks to the pressure we are exerting,” the Works Council congratulated itself on this victory for the workers. Even so, straight away, they expressed their distrust of the autonomous administration and, in this sense, they will maintain and will not call off the demonstration scheduled for this Saturday. “Also so that they know that we have to negotiate a fair and real agreement,” they warned.

The labor workers, close to 50% of the workforce, supported on February 23, in a vote that lasted all day, with 96% of the votes going to a strike, whose forecast is that, if the turns, start at Easter. A time when there is a heavy workload. For the moment, they will only give up their intentions when, union sources tell LA VERDAD, the official challenge is withdrawn. “It’s not worth it with ads,” they say.

The agreement was signed between the workers with Ribera Salud just a few months before the Generalitat took over the management of the health department. Now, in its statement of reasons, the Ministry of Health changes its position and recognizes, in many aspects, the demands of the workers.

salary increases



Among other issues, article 5.3 of the agreement provided for a general salary increase of 3% per year and an additional 2% if certain conditions were met. And, despite the fact that the Generalitat thought that there was no longer any complaint against this point, it now realizes that this “was finally achieved in September 2021, when the company Torrevieja Salud denounced the agreement, and consequently, to from that moment, the article could no longer be applied”.

The prohibition to amortize jobs from 2021 was another of the aspects indicated by the Generalitat. Now, in his opinion, this “serious limitation of the self-organizing power of the company would therefore be detrimental to the administration. After the reversal, in practice it is without effect since the Administration took over the employer’s position.

They also recognize that, as the workers insistently denounced, “an eventual estimation, even partial, of the claim filed by the Generalitat against the agreement would result in the ineffectiveness of the entire agreement, by affecting its essential contents”. Moreover, they abound that a “great uncertainty” would have resulted from this and that “it would negatively affect the negotiation of the new agreement,” they conclude.