The Catalan Government will abide by the resolution of the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia (TSJC) and next Monday it will begin vaccinate National Police and Civil Guard agents working in Catalonia. This has been confirmed by the police unions, the same ones who denounced the Ministry of Health for what they understood as discriminatory treatment by the Catalan health authorities. 80% of the Mossos agents, for example, have already received their dose against the covid, while in the case of the civil guards it does not exceed 6% in Catalonia. The TSJC gave the Government ten days to balance this percentage difference and the Catalan Government will meet the deadlines.

Jucil and Jupol, the two complaining unions, have indicated that they have already begun to request the censuses of the agents to be vaccinated and that the Civil Guard has confirmed that the vaccinations will begin from next Monday, May 3. The vaccine that will be inoculated will be that of Moderna and the campaign will be carried out in four commanderies in Catalonia. “An injustice by the Catalan authorities towards the State Security Forces and Bodies is put to an end,” the police unions have pointed out. “The Generalitat has dodged and unquestionably failed to fulfill its obligations by making excuses,” they added.

Opposition groups have charged harshly this morning against the Government for the non-vaccination of state police officers. The PP has indicated that if they have not been included in the vaccination plan it is because “these people represent the State and the Government, everything that smells like the State produces hives.” The popular have accused the Minister of Health of “leaving these people unprotected with a virus of this magnitude for revenge, because they are not theirs in that eagerness they have to classify between good and bad according to the admiration they profess for the regime” . Lorena Roldán has accused the Government of being guided by “criteria of hatred and not by health criteria.” “We hope that the Government will correct the prevarication and proceed to the dismissal of Argimon (number 2 of Health) and of all those responsible for the breach of the vaccination strategy,” according to Ciudadanos. Vox has described the attitude of the Catalan Executive in this sense as “supine sectarianism.” In the control session of the Catalan Government, the Minister of Health, Alba Vergés, has criticized the “judicialization” of the vaccination campaign. Vergés has asked that the work of health professionals not be prosecuted and that their vaccination plan not be questioned. As he has reiterated, “the objective is to vaccinate the entire population of Catalonia.”