The Organic Law proposal for the Delegation of Immigration Competencies to the Generalitat of Catalonia, agreed by the PSOE and Junts and already registered in Congress, has some unknowns at the time of its application and, in the exhibition of … reasons, the assumption by the socialists of migration theory that the independentistas of Carles Puigdemont They share with Aliança Catalan and other European forces on replacement, in this case, of “catalanity” by “newcomers” to the region.

In addition to the unknowns and the ideological turn of the PSOE in this area, as well as the integral management of the immigration assumed by the Generalitat and the shared control of the Mossos d’Esquadra in ports and airports, the text gives the Catalan regional president, while the highest police authority, the control (material and operation) of the Civil Guard and the National Police, in addition to that of the Mossos, in case of the Mossos Spain temporarily suspend the Schengen space on the border with France.

Article 9, points 1 and 2, of the Organic Law proposal basically refer to “access to the Schengen space of citizens of third countries.” The specific text the Delegation of Competencies to the Generalitat to execute the national regulations “In terms of border return” For foreigners in the Catalan territory, depending on the provisions of article 6 of the same proposal that will be debated in the lower house, which in turn specifies that deportations that are now in charge of the National Police or the Civil Guard will be made by the Mossos d’Esquadra.

These functions, in any case, will be carried out in ports and airports in the “enabled positions” for this purpose and “in collaboration” with the Benemérita and the National Police. But, yes, according to the criteria established in the Security Board of Catalonia, detailed public security instrument in Article 164.4 of the Statute of Autonomy, And that presides over the president of the Generalitat, which is therefore the political authority that the last word has, despite the fact that the decisions to be taken, are understood, are techniques.

Access to the Schengen space Article 9.3. When in accordance with articles 25 and following of the Schengen Code, the internal border controls are re -stated and they affect Catalonia, the materialization and operability of the same will be developed in accordance with the criteria established in the Security Board regulated in article 164.4 of Organic Law 6/2006, of July 19 chaired by the Presidency of the Generalitat of Catalonia.

In a similar way, point 3 of article 9, which indicates that in the event that the Schengen space is suspended on the Spanish border with France by Catalonia – according to the Schengen regulations, articles 25 and following – it will be the regional president who has the last word through the Security Board, defines that this instrument will be “materialization” and “operability” of the restoration of the internal borders of the European Union that “affect Catalonia.”

Police sources consulted by this newspaper confirm that, according to the proposal of Organic Law agreed by PSOE and Juns, in case the free movement of people and goods is suspended and the controls are established in the terrestrial borders (in causes justified by terrorist threats or, for example, great events) The police force that it will take care of the operation “will be decided in the Security Board and in the coordination bodies that are derived from it and that we use in Catalonia to coordinate.” A decisions that, they say, in any case will be “professionals,” they trust.