The president of the Generalitat of Catalonia, Pere Aragonès (ERC), had set himself the goal of having his proposal for a “clarity agreement” ready by 2023, that is, the rules and conditions that he wishes to agree with the central government for the eventual celebration , in the future, of an agreed referendum on independence. Although the Executive of Pedro Sánchez flatly refuses to negotiate this issue and the Parliament has voted against the initiative, the Republican insists on his idea and this Tuesday he explained the next steps, which include a commission of experts and three participatory processes : one with parties, another with entities and a third with citizens. The plan is that, after the summer, 100 residents chosen “by lottery” from each of the eight Catalan veguerías (territorial demarcations established by the Generalitat, which do not coincide with the provincial limits) participate in discussion groups, which will complement the work with a table of parties and others of entities. And that the final result be presented to the central government at the end of this year or at the beginning of 2024. “Our will does not stop depending on who is in La Moncloa”, Aragonès responded regarding a possible change of color in the central Executive after the general elections.

The head of the Government has tried to scare away all the shadows regarding the rejection that in a sector of the independence movement generates the proposal that he himself launched in September, in the General Policy Debate in Parliament. “If anyone believes that this is not the solution, tell them what yours is. I am open to listening to alternatives ”, he said, in a veiled reference to Junts and the CUP, who continue to insist on the path of unilateral rupture to achieve independence but without any kind of specificity.

This very afternoon, the expresident and Junts leader Carles Puigdemont, on the run in Belgium, has despised the Generalitat’s plans: “The clarity agreement proposal was rejected by Parliament. It is indisputable that it does not have the necessary consensus. The referendum proposals agreed with Spain have been rejected each time they have been raised”, Puigdemont tweeted. And he added: “Those who have accepted the framework of constitutional independence do not have sufficient legitimacy to undo the collective path and drag the rest into a drift that may bring personal and party benefits, but none to Catalonia and the Catalans.”

On the other hand, in view of the reiterated opposition of the central government to the holding of that referendum, the President Aragonès has claimed that only a great internal, social and political consensus in Catalonia can strengthen the position at a dialogue table that, he hopes, will go ahead, regardless of who is the tenant of La Moncloa.

The latest data from the Centro d’Estudis d’Opinió barometer have served as an argument for Aragonès to justify his commitment to the agreed referendum: support for this consultation reaches 77%, and even among opponents of independence it is close to 60%. . Among the voters of the PSC it exceeds 71% of those surveyed. He President believes that this sociological reality facilitates the process of gestation of the “clarity agreement”, a model inspired by the Canadian law that in the year 2000, after a decision of the Supreme Court, established the conditions under which the Government of Canada could authorize a vote of independence in the province of Quebec. Aragonès, however, has insisted that the aim is not to transpose models, but to create one of their own.

The Government, said the ERC leader, assumes responsibility for the final proposal. But sources from the Cabinet of the presidency have explained that the will is for an “independent” body to ensure the “scientific” and structured accent that they want to give to this entire process of dialogue. He President Soon it will make public several questions that it considers have to be answered within the design of the agreement. A group of experts, under the baton of the doctor in Political Theory and professor at the Pompeu Fabra University Marc Sanjaume, will be in charge of making a first report, collecting the questions launched by the Executive. Aragonès has promised that this commission of scholars includes different sensitivities and theoretical positions.

The will of the Government is to move this debate away from the municipal elections on May 28, with which this first report will be ready after the formation of the City Councils. The party table with representation in Parliament will be convened first (Aragonès has made it clear that he will not invite Vox), and in parallel that of organized entities and groups. In this, for example, the Catalan National Assembly (ANC) could participate, which has already been opposed to the proposal of the President. This debate could overlap with the preparations for the demonstration of the Diada on September 11. That anniversary, last year —on the 10th anniversary of the start of the process—, marked the beginning of the divorce between ERC, Junts and the independence movement at street level.

Aragonès has placed the celebration of the most innovative point of his plan in “autumn”: a participatory process, through the methodology of discussion groups, in the eight Catalan veguerías. In each of these sessions, work will be done with 100 citizens chosen “by lottery”. He President He has not wanted to give more details, but sources close to him indicate that the idea is to look for a system similar to the one that assigns, for example, the responsibility of the polling stations in an election; but, in this case, without any kind of obligation. This is intended to ensure that it is not a discussion only between people close to parties, but that it reaches “the whole of Catalonia”. The election mechanism has yet to be outlined and the will of the Executive is for its supervision to be independent.

After these three participatory processes, once again the commission of experts will try to weave together its initial document with the ideas that emerged in the open debates. Aragonès has shown himself confident that the strength of this consensus will allow him to finally achieve the green light from Parliament. “I can’t imagine a pro-independence supporter who doesn’t support a referendum,” he stressed. As the last step, the already prepared proposal will be submitted to the dialogue table with the central government. He President He has downplayed the fact that this hypothetical table has to address such a thorny issue in the middle of the general campaign at the end of the year and that makes it more difficult to convince the Executive. “There will always be elections,” he has said.

Both Junts and the CUP have criticized Aragonès’ plans. Even En Comú Podem, who came to make a first proposal along these lines when that space was led by Xavier Domènech, show his reluctance. Only ERC has submitted a proposal that, he insists, is open to debate. The Republicans, in fact, have included their plan in their latest political speech, inspired by the Canadian, Scottish and Montenegrin experiences. In the first place, they propose, the question put to the vote by the Catalans should be clear, “like the one in the referendum on October 1, 2017″ (that was: do you want Catalonia to be an independent state in the form of a republic?) ; the census would include those aged 16 and over (as in Scotland); and the beginning of a bilateral negotiation with the central government to consummate the secession would begin if the yes vote achieved more than 55% of the votes and the participation exceeded 50% (the scale used in the former Serbian republic of Montenegro).

