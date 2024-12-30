He mechanism agreed between Ford and public administrations to maintain the current staff of your company for the next few years. Almussafes plant despite the surplus of almost a thousand jobs that the company estimates until the arrival of a new model in 2027 The public money that will be provided is beginning to be finalized. In the case of the Valencian Government, it will cost 35.2 million euros in aid intended to complement workers’ benefits.

This is included in the new decree approved by the last Plenary Session of the Generalitat Valenciana Council in 2024, held this morning and which was not chaired by Carlos Mazón who could not be present due to illness.

The regional funds will be complementary to those of the State itself, after the last Council of Ministers agreed to apply the RED mechanism to the Valencian automobile industry which allows companies more advantageous conditions to apply temporary files and offer subsidized training courses to affected workers during periods of lack of activity.

This aid will be allocated to workers of companies participating in the RED mechanism for flexibility and stabilization of employment, who will thus receive an economic supplement that will go from 16 euros to 56 euros per day depending on your salary.

The main beneficiary of this aid during the next three years it will be fordalthough the RED mechanism also includes its auxiliary industry and direct suppliers, also affected by the loss of Almussafes activity.

Last Friday, the multinational closed an agreement for the Erte that will benefit from that mechanism which will be the longest term approved so far, with two years of application throughout 2025 and 2026. In these two years the plant will in principle maintain its activity with almost a thousand fewer workers per day of the nearly 4,160 it maintains. In addition, vehicle assembly lines will stop completely for 80 days and engine assembly lines will not produce for another 50.

The reasons

Vice President Susana Camarero justified this large amount of aid due to the importance of the automotive industry in the economy, since It represents 8% of GDP and 16% of exportsin addition to an annual turnover of 8.5 billion euros and 30,000 jobs in the region.

The RED mechanism obliges host companies to commit to retraining their staff. This involves the implementation of ptraining lanes aimed at training staff in the use of new technologies and processes associated with electric mobility and the manufacture of hybrid and electric vehicles.