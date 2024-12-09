The Generalitat Valenciana subsidizes only the hiring of 11 victims of gender violence out of the 1,300 applicants

The Valencian Government has only subsidized the hiring of 11 women victims of gender violence through public employment services in the last year. Labora, the body in charge of the public employment and contracting service, has received 1,300 applications as of August 31 from women who have proven to be victims of sexist violence, but has only financed the hiring of a dozen.

The Consell of Carlos Mazón eliminated in 2023, within the framework of the 2024 accounts, specific hiring programs for these women and included their casuistry with that of other vulnerable groups. The regional Executive converted specific aid into subsidies to promote the initial full-time indefinite hiring of unemployed people belonging to “vulnerable groups”, grouping together people in a situation or risk of social exclusion, long-term unemployed, over 50 years of age , people with disabilities and women victims of sexist violence.

This is stated in a parliamentary response from the Department of Employment, headed by José Antonio Rovira, to the Compromís deputy Mónica Àlvaro, where it is indicated that the Executive has invested 262,000 euros in this matter. The parliamentarian denounces that the subsidies for the ‘Emdona’ program, which finances the hiring of unemployed women in collaboration with the Local Corporations of the Valencian Community, have not been obtained either. This program was endowed with nearly 13 million euros and financed nine months of hiring.

The deputy denounces that the Executive agreement that establishes that these offices provide personalized attention to women who have been victims of sexist violence expired in September 2023, but the Ministry extended it until June 30, 2024 without increasing the number of women who can benefit.

In 2023, the year of the change of Executive, there were only 6 hired in this way, although parliamentary sources emphasize that there were other specific plans for victims of sexist violence. That year, 1,697 women were treated at the Labora offices who confirmed their status as victims. In March, the Ministry of Economy, still with Compromís in charge, approved a subsidy of 871,150 euros for the labor insertion of women victims of gender violence in an agreement with the Alanna association. Through the program ‘Training and job placement of women victims of gender violence or trafficking and sexual exploitation with a commitment to hire’, 43 women were monitored. This program had been developed from 2021 to 2023, but in 2024 it inherited the budget and no women have been incorporated into the plans, as stated in the letter sent to the Corts.

The Department of Employment defends, through another parliamentary response on training plans, that all programs to promote employment, both in the public and private sectors, “incorporate some measure of positive action in favor of women.” Among these measures, the Rovira department highlights “the intensification of the amount of aid and the assessment of the status of woman among the selection criteria of the people participating in the different programs developed in collaboration with local entities.” Likewise, it points out that in the field of private contracting they require that companies have an equality plan registered in accordance with state law.