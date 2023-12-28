The Valencian Government has chosen to prioritize and demand a leveling fund to alleviate the underfinancing suffered by the Community and while the reform of the regional financing system is studied and decided. This was revealed by the Minister of Finance, Economy and Public Administration, Ruth Merino, this Thursday, who defended that the approval of this fund is a “priority” since it will allow receiving in 2024 the same resources as the average for all communities. .

The Minister of Finance has met with the Commission of Experts for the Reform of the Financing System in which it has been decided to adapt to the current scenario some of the calculations contained in the reform proposal that this body formulated in 2017. “We want to be rigorous with the numbers and with the technical data and we will update all the figures referring to both the financing system and this leveling fund,” Merino explained. Even so, she has estimated the approximate amount that would be missing to “equate to the average” at 1.5 billion euros.

The spokesperson for the Consell also explained that the decision comes from the “disappointment” that came with verifying at the last meeting of the Fiscal and Financial Policy Council, held on December 11, that the Government “seems that it has no intention of addressing the reform of the system.” “Reforming the financing system is complex and the easy thing is not to face this reform,” lamented Merino, who recalled that, on the contrary, approving a leveling fund “is simple.” “It's about making the decision and wanting to do it and that's why I'm going to ask for it where it's necessary, how it's necessary and to whomever it's necessary,” she insisted. In that Council, Andalusia already requested a leveling fund that was set at 1,079 million euros. Merino assured this Wednesday that she also claimed that transitional fund.

For his part, the director of the Valencian Institute of Economic Research, Francisco Pérez, representing the Committee of Experts, highlighted that the meeting has served to verify the interest that continues to exist on the part of both the Consell and the experts and the coincidence of the political forces and Valencian society in the assessment of the situation from the point of view of financing, which has earned the Community external recognition that it has “many reasons” to ask that its situation change.

However, the deputy spokesperson for the PSPV-PSOE in Las Corts, Toni Gaspar, has regretted that Carlos Mazón's Consell “gives the impression that it is dragging its feet when it comes to presenting a proposal” for this new financing system and has pointed out that he hopes that “this lack of proposal is not due to being more aware of the reactions of other autonomous communities governed by the PP and that do not have our same needs, nor by their far-right partners in the Valencian Community, who have already said that “They're not going to help.”