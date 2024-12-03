The Valencian Government of Carlos Mazón continues preparing the regional accounts for next year after DANA has left the preliminary draft on wet paper was going to be presented just a few days after the catastrophe of October 29. Of course, the regional Executive does not set dates for its presentation.

The vice president spokesperson for the Consell, Susana Camarero, has assured after the Plenary Session of the Consell that they work “at forced marches” in the preparation of the regional budgets for 2025with the aim of responding to the needs caused by Dana. “It will be taken to Les Corts as soon as possible,” he guaranteed.

At a press conference after the government plenary session, Camarero has not specified the date on which the Consell will present the budget project to launch its parliamentary processing, for which it does not have a guaranteed parliamentary majority either, after the breakdown of the Government agreement with Vox last June.

As stated, before the catastrophe of last October 29, the Department of Finance prepared a budget that “has nothing to do” with the needs caused by the catastrophe in the province of Valencia, so that previous document has been discarded.

From there, the Minister of Social Services has limited herself to indicating that “a new budget is being worked on for 2025”, without giving more details.

Start the year with an extension

Last week, the head of the Treasury, Ruth Merino, confirmed that the Generalitat will begin 2025 with the 2024 budgets extended because “there is no time” to carry out the entire parliamentary procedure, after which next year the new accounts aimed at reconstruction after DANA.

The scenario of a budget extension is a possibility that the Treasury has been handling for weeks because the accounts had to be presented on October 31, two days after the DANA.