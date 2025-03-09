The Ministry of Environment, Water, Infrastructure and Territory of the Generalitat Valenciana will expand shortly the authorized calendar for hunting to be the same throughout the region and simplify the paperwork in order to «encourage the captures Because the populations of the species They are increasingly high, as this department has explained.

The main novelties the new management decree of this activity and the “control of Ungulated Silvestres » – currently the public exposure phase and presentation of allegations have just passed – have as its objective«unify the periods hunting and the procedures to be carried out by hunting holders in the three provinces ». Will be noticed especially in Alicantewhere the ban was longer and restrictive than in Valencia and Castellón.

«Until now, each province carried a different procedure without a technical justification and the Minister himself committed to the Valencian Community Federation in the Homogeneization That has been done, ”the same sources have highlighted.

Mainly, the management that has been carried out for “lighten Load Bureaucratic»And promote activity in this problem of abundance in some areas. Thus, for example, in the province of Valencia “populations are very high, but there are problems in the whole of the Valencian Community.”









The aforementioned Decree Project, of the General Directorate of Natural and Animal Environment and that repeals the previous 2021 order, also facilitates the management of the «Hunted animals not intended for human consumption ».

The destinations of these bodies and “by -products” or remains must be buried in the case of small quantities, in other cases deposit them in muladars and there are also situations in which they should be treated as a Sandach residue or destroy them.

Carestured domestic

Apart from this aspect of the end of the process, essentially the Ministry «extends the measures adopted to facilitate the control of the wild boar to the rest of wild ungulates present in the Community (goat, roe deer, gamo, deer, MUFLON) including the declared invasive exotic species, such as the I ruined or the Vietnamese pigas well as the specimens of care animals present in the natural environment ».

Calendar with business hunting periods in the Valencian Community, in the draft of the new decree



In the norm the modalities of Sport hunting (whipped, hook, jump or hand, waiting and in recess) and hunting techniques for control and management reasons that contemplate the homologated box type structures together with the night rounds.

Likewise, «some are defined broad periods Skillful hunting, planning and safety of the hunts, the supplementary food and the obligatory nature of the hunted specimens are regulated ».