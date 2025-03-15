03/15/2025



Updated at 14: 47h.





The Government of Carlos Mazón considers that the Valencians already “spoke at the polls in May 2023” and “That is the legitimacy it has” to “continue working” in reconstruction after the Catastrophic Dana of October 29. This has spoken this Saturday the first vice president of the Generalitat and spokesman of the Valencian Executive, Susana Camarero, after being asked by the media about the possibility of celebrating early electionsas claims the PSPV-PSOE.

“I do not know if – the leader of the Valencian socialists – Diana Morant, a minister who has not worked as a Valencian because she is not with those affected or talked about a single help she has achieved as a Valencian minister, she has a lot of legitimacy to be asking for elections,” he said. In that sense, he has lamented that the left – also reference to Compromís – is “in his electoral calculation.”

Questioned by the statements of the president of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóothat this Friday he reiterated his intention to investigate “until the end” the management of the ravine and assured that the popular will assume the responsibilities that correspond to them, waiter has indicated that “always” has heard Feijóo “support” Mazón. “He said it several times,” he said.

«I will not value every day, every minute or every week because There is nothing that has changed», He said, while stressing the importance of the European Popular Party (PPE) celebrating his congress next April in Valencia so that his leaders” see how they work for recovery. “









For its part, the general secretary of the PSPV-PSOE, Diana Moranthas insisted on the need to “vote” and has accused the PP of being “more concerned with the political recovery of a political dead, which is Mazón, than in the real recovery of lives and pain of so many families, but above all of the victims.” The criminal responsibilities, “if they exist, will resolve them a court,” but “political responsibilities have to decide the people,” he said.

On a day in which the general secretary of the PP, Cuca Gamarra, and the mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, have attended the Mascletà, Morant has asserted that his “main task” should be “to stay with Mr. Mazón and fix the big problem and the great trusted crisis in politics and in the Consell.” “Gamarra has to take advantage,” he said, to “Cite Mazón and tell him to leave”.