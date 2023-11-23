The Government places the management of the transfer of the Rodalies train service in the hands of Pere Macias. The appointment as commissioner will be made official this Thursday and represents the first step to address the change of ownership of the management of commuter trains in Catalonia. By appointing Macias, a 67-year-old engineer, the Government opts for a minimal risk bet, since he is the person who was in charge of supervising the Rodalies 2020-2030 plan in Catalonia. In 2018, the Ministry of Public Works hired him as the head of the work to improve the battered Rodalies network. Macias has repeatedly acknowledged that the repeated incidents and delays caused by Rodalies are the result of years of disinvestment, but he defends that the situation has turned around and that the network improvement works are progressing at a good pace.

Esquerra places the management of Rodalies in the hands of a former director of Convergència i Unió. Macias was a counselor of the Generalitat during the Government of Jordi Pujol, first he was in charge of the Environment and, later, the Territorial Policy portfolio. He came to the Government after having been mayor of Olot for 12 years, and president of the Girona Provincial Council. Representing CiU, he was also a senator and deputy in Congress. He progressively distanced himself from the party and its various factions, PDeCAT and Junts, to focus on transport and mobility issues. In 2016, Ada Colau, then mayor of Barcelona, ​​hired him to be in charge of the project that must end with the connection of the two tram sections along Diagonal.

The transfer of the Rodalies trains is one of the many that Esquerra has signed up for in the negotiation with the PSOE for the investiture of Pedro Sánchez. It is assumed that the issue is tricky, because Rodalies is a highly sensitive matter: It has more than 300,000 daily users, severely irritated by the string of incidents that the service suffers.

Macias’ appointment coincides with a moment of tension on the part of Renfe staff, uncomfortable with the negotiation between the Ministry and the Generalitat. The train drivers reject the possibility of becoming dependent on the regional administration and have called for several days of strike. The first strike is scheduled for Friday, November 24, but this Thursday there are already several delays attributable to the rescheduling of staff shifts.

