Image of the Security Chambers of the Emergency Center of the Generalitat on October 29 at 8:28 p.m.



02/27/2025



Updated at 5:26 p.m.





The Generalitat Valenciana has provided EFE on Wednesday for an image of the Security Chamber of the Emergency Coordination Center, in L’Aliana, in which the regional president, Carlos Mazón, can be seen, accessing the facilities at 8:28 p.m. on October 29, Dana Day.

The capture is included in a report by the Valencian Security Agency and Emergency Response. Mazón revealed this Wednesday – almost four months after that fateful day – that arrived at the 112 building, where the Integrated Operational Coordination Center (Cecopi) was gathered, 17 minutes after the mass alert (20.11h) was broadcast on mobile phones.

The sending of that message, which asked the population to avoid displacements, is key to open criminal investigation on tragedy with 224 dead and three missing in the province of Valencia. The head of the Court of First Instance and Instruction number 3 of Catarroja considers that it was “late” and “wrong in its content”, since many victims died in low floors or garages.

The spokesman for Compromís in the Valencian Courts, Joan Baldoví, said Thursday that the formation has the testimony of a person who assures that he saw Mazón in the Cecopi at 7:45 p.m. Therefore, they have asked to have access to the recordings of all the cameras, during that day, of the Emergency Center and the Palau de la Generalitat.