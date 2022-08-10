At least ten schools that until now used 25% of Spanish in the classroom will stop doing so with the new school year, according to the general secretary of the Department of Education of the Generalitat, Patrícia Gomà. Until now there were 22 Catalan schools that applied the resolution of the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia (TSJC) to teach 25% of the classes in Spanish because some family in the center had requested it. Of these schools, ten of them did so in application of precautionary measures, measures that Education has asked the TSJC to be without effect “because the new regulatory framework does not apply percentages but pedagogical criteria”, Gomá recalled in statements to RAC1. The department trusts that these centers can start the new school year, starting on September 5, without applying the 25%.

The rest of the schools, a dozen in total, did have a final ruling that forced them to apply 25%, classrooms for which the Department’s legal cabinet “is analyzing what is the most appropriate procedural measure” to appeal it, so that in these cases it is still not possible to start the course without applying percentages.

In June, the Catalan Parliament approved, with the favorable votes of the Esquerra Republicana, Junts, the Partit dels Socialistes de Catalunya and the comuns, a law to shield Catalan as the vehicular language in classes and establish Spanish as the curricular language, a law that the TSJC raised the Constitutional Court to rule on its constitutionality. In May, the Generalitat also approved a decree law that explicitly establishes the “non-application” of percentages in the use of languages ​​in education, and establishes that the Department of Education is legally responsible for the linguistic projects of educational centers.

Based on these two regulations, the Secretary General for Education has assured that the regulatory framework has changed and trusts that all schools that until now applied the 25% can stop doing so with the new school year. However, yesterday the Supreme Court struck down the linguistic projects of two schools in which precautionary measures were applied, the Bogatell center in Barcelona and Josefina Ibáñez de Abrera (Barcelona), for not meeting the 25%, after rejecting the appeals presented by the Generalitat. Gomà has pointed out that this decision of the TSJC is “inapplicable” since the court ruled yesterday on some projects that had been carried out before the approval of the law by the Catalan Parliament and that, therefore, according to the general secretary of the ministry of Education, have been “outdated”.

“Justice is slow and makes its pronouncements years later” Gomà pointed out, for which he considers that this court decision cannot have an effect because it does not include the new law of Parliament or the decree law approved by the Generalitat, regulations on which The Constitutional Court has not yet ruled.

