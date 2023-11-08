Wednesday, November 8, 2023, 09:54



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

After the summer and the high risk of fire, the microreserve at the tip of La Glea will finally have a thorough cleaning. The place had been the scene of attacks against the environment in the form of illegal logging. Neither neighbors nor authorities know who these vandals could have been, but it is time to restore the damage done soon. This has been communicated by the Cabo Roig and Lomas Neighborhood Association, which has been transferred to them by the Department of the Environment.

According to the neighborhood organization, the regional administration has confirmed that it has informed the City Council and that it, through the person responsible for the parks and gardens service, Actúa, will proceed to remove the remains of pruning and felling in this microreserve saved by a miracle. meanwhile urbanizing voracity. Of course, they criticize, with delay. “Well more than a year after having repeatedly requested it, both from the Department of the Environment (Generalitat Valenciana) and the Department of the Environment of the Orihuela City Council, the remains of the three illegal logging carried out will soon be removed by the latter.”

The City Council acknowledges, when asked by this newspaper, that the cleaning will finally be done and they regret the attacks against the reserve. In the summer they told this newspaper that they would reinforce surveillance in the area after the neighborhood association raised the alarm and urged residents to notify the Police of any strange movement in the area. «Several letters have been needed from the association, which have always been answered by the Ministry and which have never been answered by the Department of the Environment, neither when the previous councilor, Guillermo Cánovas, was responsible, nor now by the current one, Noelia Grao. », they criticize, however, the Cabo Roig association.

Related news



For them, this way of proceeding “is a palpable example of the lack of transparency of this corporation, which does not improve, for the moment, the poor results of previous governments, not even when an association, like ours, tries to help them solve a problem.” like this, which those responsible for the department, on their own, have been incapable of managing and solving,” they say.

Between espartales and kermes oak, devil’s chickpeas, sea lettuce and even the very rare ‘Helianthemum caput-felis’ are some of the species that make up the botanical variety protected at the tip of La Glea, next to the Aguamarina urbanization. However, its enhancement and signaling in 2020 has not left it free of dangers.

The maintenance of this space is the responsibility of the Department of the Environment and the City Council, which acts in a subsidiary manner, always with express permission from Valencia, since it is not permitted to dump waste or debris, nor carry out aggressive thinning or treatments with herbicides that could damage the vegetation present.