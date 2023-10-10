Aguas Ter-Llobregat (ATL), the large wholesaler of water in Catalonia controlled by the Generalitat, will raise its rates by 33% next year due to rising prices and new needs associated with the drought. The price at which it sells to home and business suppliers such as Agbar will go from costing 0.74 euros per cubic meter to 0.99 euros, so its increase will have an average impact on the rate of at least one euro. per month per person.

It is the first time that ATL, controlled by the Generalitat, has raised the water rate since 2017, a measure that it considers necessary “to guarantee the supply service” and the resulting costs. The public company argues that the CPI has skyrocketed by 21% compared to 2017, an increase that has had a direct impact on electrical, personnel and supply costs. According to the public company, the rate has not managed to balance expenses with income since 2019, precisely when the autonomous Administration recovered ownership of the company after the court annulled its privatization.

These costs will increase again this year, since the company’s new electricity supply contract for the period 2023-25 ​​involves raising the price per kilowatt hour (KWh) by 50% and this has had to skyrocket due to greater use of desalination plants, which work at almost maximum capacity due to the drought and are large consumers of energy.

Another novelty in the calculation of the 2024 rate may also affect the increase in water prices: it is the so-called Regional Fixed Quota, which takes into account the volumes of water that each municipality purchases from the ATL network and whose objective is that local entities improve the efficiency of their networks.

Although ATL is not the final supplier of water, its role is essential. It collects this in rivers and reservoirs, makes it drinkable and takes it to the municipal head tanks. From there the supply remains in the hands of each municipal supplier. Its service covers 90% of the Catalan population and its rates end up defining a good part of the providers’ costs.

Hence, the decision to raise rates will have a direct effect on rates. In the coming weeks, the proposal from Aguas de Barcelona, ​​which serves the majority of the 36 municipalities that make it up, will arrive in the Barcelona Metropolitan Area to update next year’s rates. From there the supra-municipal entity will decide whether to approve the proposal or the grave, as had happened in previous years, led by the confrontation between the Government of Ada Colau and the semi-public company but controlled by Agbar. Last year the AMB allowed its first increase in seven years, of 4.02% in the metropolitan rate, whose impact was 0.6 euros per month on the bill. In that increase, the increase in labor prices, the CPI and higher energy prices were already assumed.

