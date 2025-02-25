The Generalitat hides the time that Mazón arrived at the Cecopi after offering the judge a new version four months later

The spokeswoman for the Valencian government, Susana Camarero, has appeared this Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. to give an account of the issues in the ordinary and extraordinary plenary session of the Consell. To questions from the different media, the Vice President of the Valencian Government has defended the new version that has been sent to the judge investigating the Dana, according to which, Carlos Mazón arrived at the Cecopi after sending the alert message to the citizenship, that is, after 8:11 p.m. on October 29.

The Generalitat says that Cecopi’s security videos show that Mazón arrived after the alert is sent

A version that has been announced nothing more and nothing less than almost four month after the catastrophe in which 224 people died, with three other missing. Until now, the official version offered by the Presidency and by Mazón himself was that after communicating the ex -consellera of Justice, Salome Pradas, the delicate situation of the Forata dam in a phone call made at 6:45 p.m. The Generalitat to the Cecopi, located at the Emergency Coordination Center (CCE) of L’Eliana, where he arrived after 7 pm, in around 7.30 pm.

In his appearance at the Corts on November 15, he affirmed about the displacement from the Palau to the Emergency Coordination Center (CCE) that “the trip was not easy, the bad weather produced great traffic density and extended the journey until I arrived at the Cecopi who was working at full performance, ”he said to justify the delay in his face -to -face appearance (see video).

In this regard, waiter has denied the change of version and has assured that “what is closed is one of the most shameful chapters because for four months the PSPV and the government have said that the president was incommunicado and that the message was delayed Alert; It is now demonstrated that it is a gross lie and that Pilar Bernabé lied when he assured that he saw Mazón in the Cecopi when the decision to launch the alert was made; Bernabé knew he was not Mazón and lied. ”

Given the insistent questions of the journalists about the arrival time of Mazón to the Cecopi, the vice president has limited himself to saying that “without a doubt, after launching the alert message” in a clear strategy to free him from possible criminal responsibilities, since In various cars, the magistrate who investigates emergency management put the focus on the delay in sending the SMS to the population and asked if any authority was incorporated into the meeting before of sending the message ‘Es-Alert’, in clear reference to Mazón.

The Generalitat tries to save Mazón from the judge of the Dana and now places it outside the Cecopi when sending the alert



Waiter has insisted that the Chief of the Consell “was not in the Cecopi because it is not part of him and Bernabé yes that was through a plasma when the alert was sent” and asked: “Who lies, Bernabé when he said when he said when he said What were waiting for him or when on Tuesday he says he didn’t see him? The credibility of the government delegate leaves much to be desired. The reality is that it has been certified that Mazón was never incommunicado and that he was never in the Cecopi when that alert was sent. The Government and the PSPV is taking advantage of the pain and tragedy to recover the Generalitat at whatever. ”