The Generalitat has opened a file on Rosa Peral for the interviews that the woman, sentenced to 25 years for the murder of her ex-partner in the case known as the Urban Police crime, has given to the media and also for a documentary broadcast by Netflix. The Department of Justice is studying a sanction for the prisoner, inmate in the Mas d’Enric prison (Tarragona), for misuse of the internal communications regime that represents a serious offense and to imminently limit her calls and video calls to only family members. direct. It is scheduled that tomorrow Wednesday El Matí de Catalunya Ràdio, the morning program of Catalan public radio, broadcast an interview with Peral.

Prisoners are authorized to communicate with family or friends, to a series of certain and limited telephone numbers. When they wish to give interviews to the media, the inmate must notify the prison management, who is the one who evaluates them before making a decision. They do it jointly with penitentiary affairs, the treatment and communication board, details from the Department of Justice.

To decide whether to grant interviews, various elements are taken into account, such as not altering the center’s routine, security issues, the impact it may have on the inmate’s insertion process or the protection of victims, among others. If authorized, they are carried out with paper and pencil, through the communication booths. For audiovisual media, they are not authorized.

Skipping these types of requirements is a serious offense, according to the Department of Justice, which insists that the Catalan criminal execution model, which has transferred powers, guarantees and preserves privacy in the communications of inmates with their family and friends. This means that these types of meetings or calls are not monitored. The last interviews granted by Peral have been by telephone. The Department will imminently limit your calls and video calls, and you will only be able to contact immediate family members. If it is detected that interviews are also granted through these numbers, they could also be vetoed.

Peral has given various interviews to the media in the six years that she has been imprisoned for the murder of her ex-partner, Pedro Rodríguez, together with her lover, Albert López. The three were part of the Barcelona Urban Guard. None of them have been authorized, Justice indicates. Peral and López were sentenced to 25 and 20 years in prison, respectively, in a final sentence confirmed by the Supreme Court.

Peral’s last high-profile interview is part of a controversial documentary, Rosa Peral’s ribbons, where the woman defends her innocence, assures that she acted out of insurmountable fear of the other convicted person and criticizes that she has been unfairly judged by a sexist society that condemns her more for her love life than for solid evidence against her. More than half of the participants in the documentary, including two journalists, the prosecutor in the case and the lawyer for the victim’s family, denounced that the production company, Brutal Media, deceived them about the objective of the documentary, which in their opinion It is none other than whitewashing the figure of the condemned woman.

The crime committed by the Urban Police, one of the most reported in recent years, has returned to the front line of news after Netflix released the fictional series The body on fire, performed by Úrsula Corberó in the role of Rosa Peral and Quim Gutiérrez as Albert López. Peral denounced Netflix for the possible violation of her daughters’ right to honor and asked that the premiere be stopped, without success. The lawyer for the victim’s family, Pedro Rodríguez, has also requested the seizure of any type of income that those convicted could receive from the fiction series or the documentary, which have been released at the same time on the same platform. Peral denies that she has been paid for either of the two things.

The lawyer for Pedro Rodríguez’s family has also sued Peral for a possible seizure of assets. He considers that the woman could have committed the crime by donating half of the house she owns in Cubelles (Barcelona) to her father a few weeks before the final ruling of the Supreme Court, explains Juan Carlos Zayas. The lawyer suspects that it could have been a strategy to avoid paying the compensation of 800,000 euros that Perla and López must jointly pay to Rodríguez’s family.

