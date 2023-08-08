The promotion of the tourist mega-complex with a casino and betting rooms that the multinational Hard Rock decided to build in Salou (Tarragona) appears in the specifications that the Government assumed to obtain the green light from the PSC for the Catalan budgets, but beyond the gestures the project has a meager credit. “I am hopeful that the promoters of the Hard Rock will back down,” the Minister of Health, Manel Balcells, acknowledged on Monday. The tourist park, projected on land next to Port Aventura, includes buildings 75 meters high, similar to what the dark towers of La Caixa measure, on Barcelona’s Diagonal, and 30,000 square meters for betting rooms and a casino , one of the largest in Europe. “It goes against what we defend from a health point of view,” Balcells said in an interview in Catalonia Radio. A month and a half ago, Esquerra voted in Parliament against a motion endorsed by the CUP and the commons where it was defended that projects like the Hard Rock in Salou jeopardize public health because they promote gambling.

The skepticism about the Hard Rock revealed by the head of Health of the Catalan Executive comes up in the debate that has generated the transfer to Barcelona of the International Casino Exhibition (ICE), a fair dedicated to games of chance and bets that for three decades was held in London. The event, which mobilizes 45,000 visitors and has an impact of 280 million euros, will be organized in Barcelona from 2025 to 2029, at the Gran Via de l’Hospitalet venue. “Anything that encourages gambling and increases the risk of compulsive gambling is against public health,” maintains Balcells. When asked, then, about the commitment assumed by the Government to develop the Hard Rock complex in Salou, the counselor admitted the little interest that the Executive of Pere Aragonès has in the project going ahead. “Gambling is a big problem, from a health point of view we can only position ourselves against it,” argues the counselor. “The Hard Rock issue was an imposition for budgets,” Balcells added.

In 2017, when he was Minister of Economy and Vice President of the Generalitat, Oriol Junqueras defended that the Hard Rock project was sustainable and economically realistic, in addition to presenting it as “humanely and environmentally sustainable”. The president of ERC then guaranteed that the leisure mega-complex, initially known as BCN World, was going to be “a highly diversified project” with the capacity to “complement the tourist offer in the Tarragona area”.

On paper, the North American Hard Rock Entertainment World was going to invest some 700 million euros in an operation that involved building a large tourist complex between Salou and Vila-seca dedicated to gambling and betting, as well as two large 63,000-square-meter hotels. and a commercial space of 15,000 square meters. Hard Rock announced that it was going to hire 2,176 workers, from the opening of the casino and in the first five years of operations. The company stated that its plan could involve an investment of up to 2,000 million euros.

Despite the grandiloquence of the figures, the project has never been able to shake off the clouds of uncertainty and doubt. The Government granted the license for the operation of the casino in 2018, in what was announced as a key procedure to ensure the viability of the plan. But the file remained muddy. In 2020, the Government sought to give guarantees to the developer company, assuming the payment of 120 million euros for the land where the hotel mega-complex should be built. The farms, attached to the Port Aventura park, are owned by Criteria, the investment holding company of La Caixa, and the Catalan Land Institute (Incasol) took over the bill to pass it on, later, to the multinational Hard Rock.

Also in 2020, the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia (TSJC) issued a ruling that partially annulled the urban planning (PDU) of the land where the complex should be developed. The ruling was based on the chemical risk posed by the proximity to the Tarragona petrochemical estate. The new urban development plan, duly corrected, is supposedly ready, despite the opposition shown by environmental organizations in the Tarragona area. At the beginning of the summer they managed to mobilize some 4,000 people in a demonstration against the leisure mega-complex.

The environmental impact and the commitment to a business model linked to gambling has fueled the controversy surrounding Hard Rock and has turned the project into a thrown weapon for political parties.

