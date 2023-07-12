The Intervention of the Generalitat Valenciana has detected that the companies of Francis Puig, brother of the acting president of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig, and his partners, the Adell Bover brothers, improperly received 67,504 euros in subsidies, since they did not justify such as established by law, the expenses of these aids granted between 2015 and 2018. This amount does not exceed 120,000 euros, the limit from which irregularities become a crime of subsidy fraud.

The Intervention has sent to the Court of Instruction number 4 of Valencia the expert report on public aid to companies managed by Francis Puig, subsidies that amounted to 625,721 euros for the promotion of Valencian in the media. Thus, the amount indicated by the Intervention as “improperly obtained” represents less than 11% of the total aid received.

The aid analyzed by the Generalitat refers to three companies. According to the report, Canal Maestrat irregularly obtained 24,264.65 euros; Comunicació del Ports received 33,842 euros for items that have not been duly justified; and the amount obtained irregularly by Mas Mut was 9,397 euros. That is, the 67,504 euros improperly received correspond to three companies and during four years.

The report basically analyzes four irregularities: expenses not related to the subsidized activity, nor necessary for its realization; expenses not made when paying suppliers after the maximum term to justify the performance of the subsidized activity; expenses not made due to not recording their payment to the suppliers; and ineligible expenses because they are not provided for in the regulatory bases. Among the former, it detects, for example, the supply of fuel for an unidentified vehicle or justification of the need to travel to carry out the subsidized activity and electricity and telephone expenses, among others. In the second typology, the report indicates that a little more than 4,500 euros were for payment to suppliers but outside the period established by law for its justification. Among the “expenses not made by not recording their payment to suppliers” are invoices compensated between the investigated companies that, according to the letter, cannot be used to prove a payment. Lastly, regarding non-eligible expenses, Francis Puig’s companies included consultancy invoices.

According to sources from Puig’s defense, “the discrepancies are of a technical nature and what they point out cannot be talked about documentary falsification”, which was another of the crimes pointed out by the PP, which presented the complaint from which the investigation arose, and the prosecutor.

The investigation focuses on the receipt of aid since for the granting of the same, the judge has already filed the open case against the general director of Language Policy of the Generalitat Valenciana, Rubén Trenzano, whom the PP accused of prevarication and embezzlement for the subsidies granted to Francis Puig.

In addition to the report from the Generalitat Valenciana, the judge also has that from the Generalitat of Catalonia, from which Puig also received aid. Catalonia has already pointed out that the function of the Intervention of that autonomous administration focuses on a “documentary control aimed at verifying compliance with the applicable regulatory provisions and compliance with the object and purpose” and that “the provision of invoices as means of justification”, as the Generalitat Valenciana does. “The documents carried are presumed to be valid and there is no evidence that during the administrative process any indications of falsehood or other similar irregularity were revealed,” concludes the report of the Intervention of the Catalan Generalitat.