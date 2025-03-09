The Generalitat compensates with almost half a million euros to the 112 subcontract

The Generalitat Valenciana has awarded an emergency contract, for an amount of 424,782.73 euros, to the Ilunion company, awarded the management of 112, to compensate for the flood of calls on October 29, day of the DANA and the following days, including the notices to the phone enabled for the relatives of disappeared, according to the contract signed on February 18 by the autonomous secretary Irene Rodríguez.

The Valencian Safety and Emergency Response Agency (AVSRE) maintains a contract with ILUNION Emergencies SA for the management of 112 between 2023 and 2027, for a total value of 30.8 million euros. However, as a report from the Deputy Director General of Emergencies, Jorge Suárez, and the Head of Service, Immaculate Piles, the contracts of the contract establish a calculation method that provides for a 20% increase in case of modification by “contingencies overtaken”.

Such was the case of October 29, the day of the Dana catastrophic that has left 227 deaths (three of them still missing), with a “double impact” in the workload of 112. The volume of supplementary work includes, on the one hand, the attention and management of the calls related to the emergency and those of the posterior phase of “recovery and return to normality”.

It also includes the attention of the phone enabled for the relatives of missing persons, activated the day after the DANA with reinforcement of technical personnel and who came to receive the first days up to 2,500 calls, as reported by Eldiario.es. The report signed by Jorge Suárez and Immaculate Piles raise to a total of 15,203 the calls to the missing telephone between October 29 and November 15.

In addition, the call avalanche overlapted the ordinary operation of 112 emergency situations that were not related to the ravine. The 112 calling room registered 2,073 incidents on October 29 and 3,040 the next day. On October 31, the figure fell to 1,985 incidents.

The Department of Emergencies and Interior, directed by Juan Carlos Valderrama, contributed on March 4 to the instructor judge of the Dana cause the detailed list with the calls received by 112, in addition to the localities of origin, throughout the day of the ravine. The documentation reveals that the Autonomous Emergency Department received numerous notices of the overflow of the Poyo ravine from 16.40, more than three hours before sending mass alert to mobile phones.

Before the ES-Alert was sent-at 20.11-in 112 tens and tens of notices were received about pregnant children and women caught by the flood. Some calls from which the then Minomé Pradas Minister, with the Single Command at the meeting of the Integrated Operational Coordination Center (Cecopi), has disregarded alleging that they were not part of their “institutional functions.”

During the interruption of the CECOPI meeting ordered by Pradas, between 18.00 and 19.00, 112 received the exact amount of 1,439 calls, according to the Generalitat report sent to the head of the Court of Instruction number 3 of Catarroja.

Almost six minutes of response time on the day of the Dana

The Valencian government alleged that in the 2019 DANA in the region of La Vega Baja, a similar call figure was received (14,374 between 00.00 and 19.00 of September 13 of that year). However, in that Dana, in which three people died, the Cecopi was gathered with 48 hours before floods and the advanced command post deployed on the ground in advance.

Those responsible for AVSRE review in their report the “impact” of the workload on the response time of 112, which on October 29 shot up to almost six minutes.

Between the day of the ravine and on November 13, the company activated extraordinary resources that meant 2,613.75 overtime work. In addition, the contract sheets imposed on Ilunion Emergencies SA a “continuous evaluation” and a “mitigation plan” of the “psychosocial risks to which workers are exposed for the performance of their functions.”

Thus, the company made available to the workers of 112 “group sessions with specialized personnel” in psychological intervention. Avsre estimated that twenty group sessions were needed.

More security for “the highest state authorities”

On the other hand, the AVSRE also awarded on February 14 another emergency contract to the Medi Security SA firm for the reinforcement of the surveillance service of the Emergency Coordination Center of L’Eliana on the occasion of the DANA management.

In the supporting report, Jorge Suárez explains that, after the constitution of the CECOPI at the facilities of the Emergency Coordination Center (EEC), the “deployment” of “Political and Technical Responsible” of all administrations “overflowed” the usual security and access control devices to the facilities. It is, according to Apostille Suárez, a catastrophe that “exceeds any other situation experienced since the creation” of the EEC.





Thus, to “complement” the security measures that “entails the presence of the highest authorities of the State and the Valencian Community”, in reference to the presence of the kings, of President Pedro Sánchez and several of his ministers and the chief of the Consell, Carlos Mazón, and some of his consellers in the days after the Dana, the winning company was required to increase the device with an uninhamed vigila Another assembly holidays and weekends.

The price of the security reinforcement contract, with a period between November 1 and 24, amounts to 6,070 euros.