The Generalitat also hides the movements of the official Mazón car on Dana Day

The Valencian government still does not provide detailed information about what the president of the Generalitat did, Carlos Mazón, during the afternoon of October 29, when the ravines began to overflow and flood dozens of municipalities. Presidency of the Generalitat also hides the movements of the official Mazón car during that afternoon and is limited to verifying that his driver was operational from the early morning until the early hours of October 30.

In a parliamentary response, the regional secretary of Transparency, Santiago Lumbreras, has sent a sheet with the availability of the president’s driver between October and November. The answer confirms that Mazón had a driver in Valencia between 8 in the morning and two in the morning, when the worker finished his day. And so far the information. The displacements to the acts that it maintained in the morning are not detailed, nor its transfer to the Cecopi, after 7 pm, nor any other.

The document has been sent to the PSPV, a game that asked to know the movements of Mazón last noon, when he left the Palau de la Generalitat to attend a food in the ventorro, according to the latest version that facilitated presidency. In a previous response, Transparency reported that it did not have the food bill in which the public television direction was being addressed because Mazón had attended as president of the Valencian PP.

Mazón ceased to be president of the Generalitat three hours on the day of the Dana to leave food as the PP leader

The socialists denounce “the informative blackout” of the Generalitat regarding the whereabouts of the president of the Dana Day. The Sindic in the Corts, Jose Muñoz, states that “we are not facing an isolated case, it is part of a manipulation and concealment strategy.” “What we want is to try to contrast what happened that afternoon, but we only have versions of the surroundings of Mazón,” he says. For her part, the socialist deputy Alicia Andújar explains that “the only answer we have is that we are told that a driver had available from 8 in the morning until 2 in the morning, but not a record of the displacements”: ” The relatives of the 227 deaths are teaching the Valencian society, ”he denounces.