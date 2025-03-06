The Generalitat has admitted that the Cecopi meeting on the afternoon of October 29, the day of the Dana, It was done in a telematic and face -to -face simultaneouslywith a specific moment where what occurred was A “exclusively face -to -face” work period.

In a report referred to by the Autonomous Emergency Secretary, Irene Rodríguez, to the Judge of Catarroja who instructs the cause on the management of the DANA also indicates that in that period “it was valued by the technicians present in the Cecopi the possibilities of communication through the mass media “as marked by the Special Plan against the Risk of Flood of the Valencian Community.

However, he adds, The possibility of sending an es-alert message was also valued, “Given that the risk of breakage was planned for a maximum period of three hours, aimed at the population of the area potentially affected by the possible collapse of the Forata dam.”

He adds that it is at the time that the call of the Secretary of State, Hugo Morán, is received in the Cecopi, “who places the risk of breakage of the Foraata dam as imminent An hour before even warned at the meeting itself, when the sending of ES-Alert “is definitely materialized, which reached the mobiles at 20:11 hours.

According to the Generalitat, “He never stopped working or there was a break as if everyone had gone to make a break; What happened was that Cecopi technicians studied the situation and debated it in person, as all those who were present accredit it. There was a purely technical debate to evaluate the situation. “