

03/05/2025



Updated at 7:13 p.m.





At the meeting of the Integrated Operational Coordination Center (Cecopi) on October 29, Dana Catastrophic Day, there were no recess, but “a specific moment” in which it occurred “An exclusively face -to -face work period”. A time – around one hour, between 18 and 19h, according to the central government – in which there were no ones who followed the meeting telematically and during which “the technicians present” valued “the possibilities of communication through mass media to the population.”

This is stated in the reports, consulted by ABC, which emergencies of the Generalitat Valenciana has sent to the head of the Court of First Instance and Instruction number 3 of Catarroja, the magistrate who investigates the management of the tragedy and that had requested that information.

In one of the writings, the Director General of Emergencies and Fire Extinction, Alberto Martín, present at the Cecopi, points out that during the meeting -convocated at 5:00 p.m. – the Júcar Hydrographic Confederation reported that the Forata dam He could collapse – 3- situation in three hours, although he declared the situation of scenario 2 at 6:05 p.m.

In the official communication of the CHJ “it was indicated verbatim that the dam was going to reach in the period of the following 13 hours the level of Extreme Avenue, which involved spilling for significant coronation.” Before this notice, the Generalitat sent a massive fax, at 6:10 p.m., to the affected municipalities.









«However, the possibility of sending was also valued An es-alert messagegiven that the risk of breakage was planned for a maximum period of three hours, aimed at the population of the area potentially affected by the possible collapse of the Forata dam, ”says the report.

“The content of the ES-Alert message, in the opinion of the technicians present in the Cecopi, should be written so that it did not cause an opposite effect to the intended one that could aggravate the situation that even in the case of the possible breakage of the dam would have caused even greater consequences,” he says.

«It is at the time that the call of the Secretary of State, Hugo Morán, is received in the Cecopi, who places the risk of breakage of the Foraata dam as imminent an hour before even the one warned at the meeting itself, when It is definitely materialized by sending the es-alert», He argues. That notice to mobile phones – “late” and “erroneous in its content,” according to the judge – was not issued until 20.11 hours. By then, the 112 phone had received thousands of calls, some of them warning of the overflow of the Poyo ravine, while in the authorities they looked towards Forata.

Black screen

The Central Executive has been accusing the Generalitat for months of leaving the representatives of the Government delegation, the State Meteorology Agency (Aemet) and the Júcar Hydrographic Confederation (CHJ) that followed the meeting telematically. What was announced around 5:00 p.m. as a small recess was extended until around 7:00 p.m.

The matter was revealed by the Entones Vice President Third and Minister for the Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge, Teresa Ribera, during her appearance in the Congress of Deputies on November 20: «Between six and seven in the afternoon, the screen passed to Black. We do not know what happened during that time, but the three people who represented the Government delegation, Aemet and the Confederation, could not participate in that debate that was surely taking place in person at the headquarters of the Cecopi to decide which was the best way to respond to the notices, to the information that was available ».

In another document contributed to the criminal case by the DANA, the Head of Technological Exploitation of 112 certifies that the link to access the videoconference was generated in the Webex system at 4:32 p.m., while at 4:37 p.m. the first external participant was initiated and connected. The organizer – the Valencian safety and response agency for emergencies – closed the meeting at 4.19h on October 30, when seven connected users remained.

In addition to a third letter, the regional secretary of Emergencies and Interior, Irene Rodríguez, clarifies to the instructor that “since the Cecopi is not a collegiate body for the purposes of Law 40/2015, of October 1, of the legal regime of the public sector, the figure of secretary is not available, so acts are not raised or their sessions are recorded.” “That is why there is no documentary support in this regard,” he says.