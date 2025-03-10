The Generalitat acknowledges that she sent her firefighters to the Poyo at 12.20

The Valencian Government of Carlos Mazón has been denying to have competencies in the control of flows of rivers and ravines, despite the fact that the flood prevention plan is established.

The Mazón government withdrew its scale measurement equipment from the Poyo Barranco in Chiva at 3 pm on Dana Day

However, an official report by the Security and Emergency Agency on the DANA episode held on October 31, to which Eldiario.es (complete at the end of the information) has had access, proves that “at 12.20 am” on October 29, catastrophe day, it was requested “the mobilization of forest fire units for surveillance of the lean river in the area of ​​Carlet and La Rambla del Poyo in the area of Riba Roja and Paiporta ”. As this newspaper reported, in the case of the unit sent to the Poyo Barranco, at 3:00 p.m. they were ordered to return to the base and no longer returned. A document that throws the Consell speech for the soils of the last four months.

With the aim of transferring the Central Executive all the responsibility of the absence of measures to protect the population affected by the tragic Dana on October 29, so far the official response of the Consell to the absence of firefighters in the Barranco del Poyo that afternoon was that the powers are of the Hydrographic Confederation of Júcar.

However, during the episode of heavy rains that the Valencian Community lived last week, the Department of Emergencies did send up to five fire units to control different points of the Poyo ravine, and other Ramblas of the Valencian Community, as a complement to the information provided by the computer systems of the confederations, as marked by the flood prevention plan.

Asked the spokeswoman for the Valencian government, Susana Camarero, for the mobilization of these troops when a couple of weeks ago she assured that the control of ravines was not of autonomous competition, she argued was made to obtain information because “four months after the Dana the hydrological alert system that took the flood has not been replaced”, one more lie, since the sensor is replaced and active since November.

Mazón removes his firefighters to monitor ravines in the rains this week despite hiding his competition during the Dana



The reality that the Generalitat has the obligation to display its troops to report to the Emergency Coordination Center (CCE) the situation of the ravines in the areas where the CHJ lacks sensors to measure flows. Thus, it is accredited in the aforementioned report, according to which, at 3:20 p.m. on October 29, the Firefighters of the Valencia Consortium request the activation of two helicopters with the rescue team in the Utiel-Requena area, an area in which from 1:00 p.m. they have quantified “more than 85 notices of incommunicado/rescue/rescue/accumulations water”. In spite of everything, Mazón continued with his agenda and went to eat at the ventor.