The vice president of the Generalitat Valenciana, Susana waiterha accused To the Government delegate, Pilar Bernabéof “lie»About the arrival and presence of Carlos Mazón in the Cecopi on the day of the Dana, which occurred” after launching the alert “to the population, after eight in the afternoon.

The “impudence»From the representative of the Central Executive in the Valencian Community – to his judgment – he has been evident because he said because he knew that Mazón I wasn’t there and said that He saw ithe lied to the press », in addition to the fact that the last week his version of what happened has changed.

Therefore, waiter has wondered rhetorically if you have to believe “the Pilar Bernabé from before or that of now”, not maintaining the same story of what happened in the emergency management body in which, again, again, He reiterated that the president of the Generalitat had no obligation to be present because “he is not part.”

In a tense press conference to inform the Consell meeting, the regional leader has refused to answer insistent questions about the arrival time of Mazón and how he had initially said that he did it «after seven o'clock in the afternoon », When it is now revealed that it was much later, because the alert was sent to the population by SMS without him being present at 20.11 hours.









Asked why “the most important occupations” had the president that afternoon, waiter has alluded to “has already shown that he was doing and has answered it on numerous occasions” and, mainly, stressed that the Official communication It has been done in the Judicial Cause Open for the management of the catastrophe on October 29, which caused 224 deaths.

Instead, waiter has won the socialists in his criticism: «The PSOE Just see the chance to change what the polls decided, “he emphasized, tries to” take advantage to try to recover the Generalitat “for what” plays with him pain of the victims just to get political revenue ».