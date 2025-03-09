The Generalitat Valenciana has denounced that the Government of Spain delays the implementation of their units emergency of Mental health For people Affected by the DANA announced for February and reduces them from the 14 initially promised to 9.

Finally, it would be eight for the Valencian Community and one for Castilla La Mancha, but the Ministry of Health has not yet sent any resource to address this extraordinary support service to those affected by the catastrophe.

They still are not ready and deployed in the Valencia province «four months After being announced to hype and saucer by the Central Executive », as sources from the Generalitat have indicated.

The Ministry has informed the Ministry that "expects" that in March they can be launched on the ground, although it does not ensure that the device is operational in this month. Originally, the Advice of Ministers already approved on November 11, 2024 the creation of 14 multidisciplinary teamswhat was announced in a press release that same day.









Subsequently, the Minister of Health also announced in Valencia – in a meeting in the Government delegation in which the Minister was not invited – that the first emergency mental health units (USME) would be ready in February.

The service is based on a collaboration agreement with the Department of Health and the Ministry of Health of Castilla La Mancha. However, until February 24 the central administration did not refer to the regional agreement signed by the minister, who was signed by the Department of Health and sent back to Madrid in less than 24 hours.

Finally, last Friday, March 7, ten days after the aforementioned agreement by the Minister has been signed, the Ministry sends it again to the Department to proceed again to its signature when detected Errors in his drafting previous by the department of the central government.

“In short, the Ministry takes four months to formalize an agreement that announced in November,” regret the same regional sources.

The agreement includes the active participation of the Department of Health as a member of the Technical Office of Emergency Coordination (constituted by a representative of the Ministry of Health, of the Generalitat Valenciana, the Board of Communities of Castilla-La Mancha and the State Foundation, Health, Childhood and Social Welfare).

The agreement configures the USME as Psychosocial resourcesnot health care (statutory competence of the Generalitat), but it is still yet to specify the formation of its workforce.

In the meetings held on December 26 and on January 14 flagrant cut»Of the resources that were going to be destined to the care of the mental health of the people affected by the DANA.

«The delay is drawn special attention when the ministry contemplates as the first level of attention of the USME the immediate response to the emergency», Criticize from the Generalitat. The precise denomination is “attention to basic needs and psychological first aid (PAP) to stabilize people in the initial phase of sharp shock and trauma”, as defined in the presentation of the units on December 4.