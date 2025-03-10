The general who tried to replace the Spanish anthem and set up a contest to get it

It is a sound that crosses time. It doesn’t matter if it sounds in a crowded stage, in a military parade or on television during an official event: its melody is unmistakable. It has no words, but that has never been a problem. It is humming, it feels, is recognized instantly.

The Real march has accompanied the story of Spain For centuries, and its presence has remained firm despite the attempts of change, political fluctuations and disputes over their legitimacy. But the funny thing is that its history, far from being a simple institutional process, is full of turns, decisions and a contest that promised to find a new anthem … but that ended without winner.

The contest that tried to replace the anthem and failed

In the mid -nineteenth century, Spain lived a convulsive stage. The Revolution of 1868 had shaken the foundations of the nation, overthrowing Isabel II and looking for a radical renewal in all aspects of the country. The music was not out of this change of changes.

The old one Granaderos marchwho had accompanied the monarchy since the 18th century, was seen as a vestige of the past that should be eliminated. So a drastic decision was made: Open a contest To choose a new anthem. But what seemed like a simple solution became a much more difficult task than expected.

The call, signed by the General Catalán Juan Prim On September 4, 1870, it established clear rules: the melody should have “a compass of compasillo, bright and majestic style” and the winner would receive “an honorary distinction and 2,000 pesetas.”

To avoid favoritisms, the scores should be sent in lazy envelopes, Without revealing the identity of the composer until after the selection. The answer was overwhelming. According to the colonel Juan María Silvela Milans del Boschin your dossier The national anthemthey were accepted 447 marchesalthough it is possible that many more were received. Among the participants were some of the best musicians of the moment, such as Tomás Bretón, Ruperto Chapí, Federico Chueca and Manuel Penella.

The compositions They reflected the context of the time. Many referred to the fall of the monarchy, the battle of Alcolea or the patriotic spirit that promoted political change. Some even remembered the Marseillaisesomething understandable taking into account French influence in those years. Among the most prominent were ‘Iberia !!!by Manuel Albert de la Peña, Real Democratic MarchBreton, and The freedom of the countryas anonymous. However, despite the quality of the works presented, the Final selection became a problem.





The jury, composed of composers Miguel Hilarión Eslava – replaced by Baltasar Saldoni -, Francisco Asenjo Barbieri and Pascual Juan Emilio Arrieta, had the difficult mission of choosing up to three finalists. But after days of deliberation, they reached a surprising conclusion: None of the compositions presented was up.

According to Silvela Milans of the Bosch, they justified their decision claiming that “in the national songs, despite their greater or lesser artistic goodness, the significance that the custom or whim of the peoples lends them is very much enters.” In addition, they considered that “our old real march was artistically the best and most appropriate that can be invented.”

The anthem was so good that it became mediocre to the rest

Thus, the contest was declared desert and the Real march He took his place as hymn again. On January 8, 1871, Amadeo I of Savoythe newly chosen king by the Spanish Parliament, formalized its use as a national march. But his story did not end there. Until the twentieth century, music was mainly interpreted with piphan and drums, typical of a war band. It was not until August 27, 1908 when Pérez Casasdirector of the Alabarderos Band of Alfonso XIII, made the necessary arrangements to adapt it to a full music bandincluding oboes, clarinets and other instruments of harmony.

Since then, the anthem has gone through different stages, but its essence has remained intact. Was replaced during the Second Republic by the Irrigation anthem and recovered in 1937 by Francisco Franco. Over time, he has suffered some adjustments, but always retaining his original melody. You may not have lyrics, but it is still one of the most recognizable compositions in Spain.