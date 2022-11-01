RBC: The General Staff urged to tighten the law on the provision of data to the military registration and enlistment offices

In Russia, it is worth tightening laws that relate to the transfer of up-to-date data on changes in marital status or health status to military commissariats. This was stated by the Deputy Chief of the Main Organizational and Mobilization Directorate of the General Staff, Major General Sergei Pobirokhin, during a round table in the Federation Council, writes RBC.

To oblige Russians to report up-to-date data about themselves to military registration and enlistment offices, laws need to be changed, Pobirokhin said, noting that military registration and enlistment offices cannot immediately update data on 25 million citizens in a timely manner.

“I think this should be regulated by law: either tighten the requirements, or personalize the requirements for each citizen to provide their data, so that they are entered in a file cabinet and the Gorizont-MR database in a timely manner,” the major general said.

The military commissar of the Altai Territory, Marat Usmanov, in September accused the mobilized themselves of erroneous mobilization. He stated that the mistakes occurred as a result of the fact that the citizens themselves did not fulfill their duties in military registration, did not inform the military commissariat about changes in marital status.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed to modernize the system of military registration and enlistment offices in the country. He stated that the work of the commissariats should be built on a modern level. The head of state explained the stupidity in the course of mobilization by the old forms of accounting, which had not been updated for decades.