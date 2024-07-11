Alaudinov: New Maidan in Ukraine is a matter of the near future

The Ukrainians’ emergence on a new Maidan is a matter of the near future. This was stated by the deputy head of the Main Military-Political Directorate of the General Staff, Apti Alaudinov, on the air of the TV show “60 Minutes”. The general published a fragment of the conversation with the host of the program, journalist Olga Skabeeva, in Telegram.

A new coup d’etat would be a natural outcome of the actions of the Kyiv authorities, Alaudinov believes. According to the officer, all Ukrainians have already realized that their enemy is in the office of the country’s president.

Delay in going to the Maidan threatens Ukraine with a complete loss of its male population, the general emphasized.

Alaudinov also named two reasons why the special operation could be completed in 2024. He named the US elections and the depletion of Ukrainian resources as the determining factors.