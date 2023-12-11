Czech General Staff: a military conflict with Russia is implausible at the moment

A military conflict with Russia is not unimaginable, although it is implausible at the moment, this was stated by the Chief of the General Staff of the Czech Republic Karel Rzechka, transmits “Czech Television”.

The politician called for continued assistance to Ukraine, since, in his opinion, it “buys time” for Europe. He added that Kyiv is “keeping Russia away from the borders” of the European Union (EU).

“War with Russia is not unimaginable, although we assess that it is now implausible,” he assessed the likelihood of a clash. Rzehka is confident that it will be possible to avoid a potential conflict with Russia only through intimidation.

Previously, the Czech authorities recognized Russia as the most serious security threat to the country in the long term.