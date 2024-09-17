The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine called the situation in the Kupyansk direction tense

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine described the situation in the Kupyansk direction of the front in the Kharkiv region as tense. This was stated in Telegram channel General Staff.

“The situation in the Kupyansk direction is tense,” the statement said.

Last week, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine called the situation on the entire front line grave. In early September, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, admitted that Ukrainian servicemen were being sent to the combat zone without proper training.