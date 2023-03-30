The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the partial success of the Russian Armed Forces in Artemovsk in the DPR

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) recognized the strengthening of the positions of the Russian army in Artemovsk of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). This was reported on the page of the Ukrainian command in Facebook. (a social network banned in the Russian Federation; owned by the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation and banned).



In the evening report, it is reported that Russian units continue their assault operations in Bakhmut (Ukrainian name for Artemovsk) with partial success.

Battle for Artemovsk

On March 29, the founder of the private military company (PMC) “Wagner” Yevgeny Prigozhin said that the battle for Artemovsk destroys the Armed Forces of Ukraine with their foreign units. He stressed that the plan for the battle for the city was prepared last summer, after Popasna was taken under control. “And we are systematically moving along this path. The battle for Bakhmut today has almost destroyed the Ukrainian army,” Prigozhin added.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky explained that the defeat of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Artemivsk “will turn out to be a costly political defeat rather than a tactical one,” and will threaten Ukraine with a compromise with Russia. After the failure of the Ukrainian forces, Kyiv will face both international and domestic pressure, he said. In addition, the president added, now any defeat of the Armed Forces of Ukraine can undermine the morale of the military.

APU losses

The battle for the city has been going on for more than seven months – the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been holding the line in Artemivsk since August 2022. On March 7, the Donetsk People’s Republic announced control over half of the city.

Retired Lieutenant Colonel of the People’s Militia of the Lugansk People’s Republic Andrei Marochko found out that the morgues in the city of Chasov Yar, controlled by Kyiv, were overcrowded due to heavy losses. Due to lack of space in morgues and above zero temperatures, local medical institutions refuse to accept the bodies of the Ukrainian military and send “brigades 200” to larger settlements.

According to The Sunday Times, during the battles for Artemovsk, Ukrainian troops lose about 100-200 fighters every day. The journalists also suggested that the losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Artemovsk direction could force Kyiv to make a decision to leave the defense of the city.

However, Kyiv will face even greater losses in the event of an imminent attempt at a counteroffensive, Aleksey Arestovich, a former adviser to the head of the presidential office of Ukraine, warned. He pointed out that without the long-range weapons that the West should provide to Kyiv, “seas of blood” would be shed in Ukraine.