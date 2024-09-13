The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine called the Kurakhovo direction the most difficult

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) has named the most difficult area for servicemen. The General Staff reported in its Telegram-channel, that the “hottest thing” at the moment is in the Kurakhovsky direction in the part of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) controlled by Kyiv.

“Today the hottest part is in the Kurakhovsky direction,” the publication says.

Earlier, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine called the situation difficult along the entire front line. In addition, the General Staff also called the Kurakhovo direction one of the most difficult.

Before this, the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported the shift of activity of the Russian Armed Forces to the Kurakhovo direction. According to the Ukrainian General Staff, the Russian Armed Forces attacked the Ukrainian Armed Forces positions 37 times in the Kurakhovo direction.