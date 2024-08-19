In Ukraine, the Pokrovsk direction was named the hottest

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) called the Pokrovsk direction the hottest point of the combat contact line. The department reported this wrote on his Facebook page (banned in Russia, belongs to Meta, recognized as extremist in Russia).

“Over the past 24 hours, 145 combat clashes were recorded. The hottest situation was in the Pokrovsky direction, and the enemy was also actively advancing in the Toretsk direction,” the report states.

It is noted that near Pokrovsk, the most active military actions took place in the areas of the settlements of Vozdvizhenka and Novogorodovka.

Near Toretsk, the Russian Armed Forces, according to the Ukrainian General Staff, attacked in the areas of Zheleznoye, Toretsk, Dyleevka and Nelipovka.

Earlier, Verkhovna Rada deputy Maryana Bezuglaya stated on her Telegram channel that residents of Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad in the Kyiv-controlled part of the Donetsk People’s Republic need to evacuate.