The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported a tense situation in the Kupyansk and Seversk directions

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) announced a tense situation in two directions. The corresponding message was published in Telegram.

It is specified that the tense situation is observed in the Kupyansk and Seversk directions. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine added that the clashes continue.

Earlier, Major General and commander of the Akhmat special forces, Apti Alaudinov, reported on the miscalculation of the Ukrainian army in the Kursk region. According to him, Kyiv did not foresee that Russia would fight to the end.

Professor Carlo Masala of the Bundeswehr University in Munich expressed the opinion that the unsuccessful outcome of the Ukrainian Armed Forces attack on the Kursk region could lead to the capitulation of Kyiv.