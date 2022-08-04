On Thursday, August 4, the head of the main operational department of the General Staff of Ukraine Oleksiy Gromov announced the withdrawal of the Ukrainian military from the Semigorye region in the Artemivsk direction and from the Butovka mine near Avdiivka.

“In the course of the massive use of Russian artillery and the offensive in the area of ​​​​the Dolomite and Uglegorsk thermal power plants in the direction of Kodema, the enemy managed to oust the Ukrainian troops,” he said during the briefing.

He also clarified that the Ukrainian military left Semigorye and went on the defensive to the east of Kodema.

According to him, on July 30, as a result of the active use by the Russian forces of aviation, artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and the conduct of active offensive assault operations in the Spartak-Avdiivka direction, defense forces units were forced to leave the Butovka mine. The Armed Forces of Ukraine went on the defensive south of the village of Avdiivka.

Earlier, on August 4, the forces of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) established control over 70% of the village of Peski, located near Donetsk.

Ilya Yemelyanov, deputy commander of the 11th Separate Guards Motorized Rifle Yenakiyevo-Danube Regiment of the People’s Militia of the DPR, specified that the main forces of the Ukrainian security forces had already been knocked out and the settlement was being cleared at the moment, since many basements and private houses were converted into military posts.

Ukrainian volunteer Sergei Gnezdilov spoke about the heavy losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Peski. He reported the exhaustion of all human and material resources.

On February 24, Russia announced the start of a special operation to protect the civilian population of Donbass. It began against the backdrop of the situation in the region that worsened in mid-February. Then the authorities of the DPR and LPR reported on the increased shelling by the Ukrainian troops, announced the evacuation of the civilian population in the Russian Federation and asked for recognition of independence. On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the relevant decrees.

