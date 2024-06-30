General Staff of the Armed Forces of Belarus: 20 thousand NATO troops are located near the borders of the republic

Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Belarus Pavel Muraveiko reported the accumulation of a large number of military personnel near the borders of the EU and the republic. This is what he’s talking about told in an interview with the ONT channel.

According to Muraveiko, the NATO and US contingent at the country’s borders is an irritant for the Belarusian military. At the same time, the head of the General Staff noted that “corresponding action options have been developed for all possible provocations at the border.”

“Today, there are 10 NATO battalion tactical groups with a total of over 20,000 people near our borders. Six of them are American. Why was it necessary to fly here from overseas and station a contingent here? They said it was temporary. We have a saying: there is nothing more permanent than something temporary. Are Lithuanians happy with such a neighborhood? This should be asked of the Lithuanians. Are we happy with such a neighborhood? It worries us, it makes us nervous,” Muraveiko said.

At the same time, the military man noted that “despite the declared curtailment of issues of cooperation and contacts, they still exist along military lines.” He also emphasized that “no one is a bigger pacifist than the military,” because they clearly understand the consequences of war.

Earlier it was reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) concentrated long-range UAVs on the border with Belarus. The Ukrainian military is concentrating drones in this direction, despite problems with drones and air defense systems in other directions.