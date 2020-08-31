Chief of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Belarus Ruslan Kosygin said that the neighboring NATO countries are strengthening their military potential, reports RIA News…

In addition, according to the military leader, the western neighbors are increasing the possibilities for the deployment of foreign contingents on their territory, and intelligence activities have been seriously strengthened against Belarus.

“Today, the forward presence, the Baltic Air Police, has been strengthened on the territory of neighboring states with our country as part of the Atlantic Resolve operations,” he stressed.

According to Kosygin, a contingent of troops, numbering more than ten thousand people, more than 40 combat aircraft and more than 500 pieces of heavy military equipment, is currently in these countries on a permanent basis.

Earlier, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko compared the situation on the country’s western border with the situation in the USSR before the start of the Great Patriotic War.

The representative of the North Atlantic Alliance Oana Lungesku, in turn, said that the NATO military exercises in the Baltic region are not related to the situation in Belarus.