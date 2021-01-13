Members of the National Guard, next to the Capitol. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

From the outset, the military made clear its support for the succession process and turned its back on Donald Trump’s vagaries and his accusations of fraud. In case there was not enough proof of this, this Tuesday, the Joint Chiefs of Staff sent an unusual letter to all members of the armed forces reminding them of their duty to defend the Constitution and ratify the president-elect, Joe Biden, in the Inauguration day on the 20th. The letter is addressed to all the armed forces, which are made up of about 1.3 million active members and more than 811,000 national guards and reservists.

“The American people have trusted the United States Armed Forces to protect them and defend our Constitution for nearly 250 years,” the letter reads. “As we have done throughout our history, the US Army will obey orders given by civilian leaders, support authorities to protect lives and property, ensure security in accordance with the law, and remain fully committed to protect and defend the Constitution of foreign or domestic enemies ”, the generals assure in their memorandum.

The General Staff makes it clear that what happened on the 6th on Capitol Hill was a direct assault on “the US Congress and the constitutional process.” “The actions that we have seen developed within Congress were contrary to the law,” continues the letter to the military, which establishes that the right to freedom of expression and assembly does not give anyone the right to resort to violence, sedition and insurrection ”.

The generals emphasize in their statement that the president-elect, Joe Biden, will take office as the 46th Commander-in-Chief of the United States next Wednesday, the 20th, and that any act aimed at disturbing or altering the constitutional process will not only violate military values ​​but also the law.

Until last week, President Trump had refused to admit defeat in the November 3 elections and even asked Republican members of Congress to annul the electoral result in his favor, which gave Democrat Joe Biden the winner. The insurrection of the 6th happened while Congress was meeting according to the electoral calendar to certify the votes cast by the Electoral College, which benefited the Democrat and made him the next president of the United States.

The threat remains latent. The FBI, according to an internal report accessed by the chain ABC, “Has received information from an identified armed group that intends to travel to Washington on January 16.” “They have warned,” adds the bureau report, “that if Congress tries to remove the president through Amendment 25 there will be a huge revolt.” “Armed protests are being planned in all 50 state capitols from January 16-20, and in the Washington Capitol from January 17-20,” the bulletin concludes. At least 10,000 National Guard troops will be deployed in the nation’s capital to provide security against the possibility of further attacks.

