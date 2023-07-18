The UGT confederal general secretary, Pepe Álvarez, did not bite his tongue this morning during his visit to Murcia when assessing what is at stake in the general elections next Sunday 23-J. So he has made it clear that it is a “decisive” appointment because “there had never been the possibility of the extreme right entering the government.” For this reason, he has defended the need to bet with the vote for an Executive of “progress”. And he was especially hard on the possibility of the “ultra-right” coming to power, since he understands that they are playing fundamental rights, like those of LGTBI people. “These shit-eaters grow bigger and are more aggressive with the people they don’t share with,” he denounced.

This was expressed by Álvarez this morning in an informative general assembly with union delegates in Murcia in which they have analyzed the social and labor achievements that have been achieved in this legislature, both in terms of labor reform, the increase in interprofessional minimum wage, the reform of the public pension system, the minimum vital income, as well as the repercussions for employment and collective bargaining. Advances in social rights, labor and social inclusion, collective, disadvantaged have also been claimed.

In his opinion, “any step backwards that would affect the governability of the country is absolutely unthinkable”, which is why he calls on society to mobilize in these elections. In fact, he was convinced that there will be “massive participation and young people are going to play a very important role.” In his opinion, “this ultra-right thing is a very serious thing. They have just arrived at the institutions, some of them, the majority, and we already see that for them censorship is the norm, the prohibition, as far as they can, of feminism, women’s rights, the law against gender violence, if they can they will take it ahead”.

“We have seen that LGTBI people are beginning to have difficulties, because every day they grow more” and asked “who bothers that there are two girls or two boys who go hand in hand on the street, or that in a restaurant they share the next table two people of the same sex and give each other a kiss”, reiterated Pepe Álvarez.

“There are two reasons, in our opinion, that make the involvement of union organizations necessary, surely more than any other electoral process has been. First, we ended a legislature with a whole series of achievements for workers, as never before had given in the history of our country. Achievements ranging from the labor reform, today more than 50% of the contracts that are made are indefinite, before the reform they did not reach 5%, that is a substantial change,” he said the UG leader. Likewise, he referred to the SMI that “has risen 47% in these three and a half years of legislature.” Apart from other issues of a social, labor and rights nature.

Labor reform and increase in pensions



In this regard, he insisted that “curiously, these proposals in the Congress of Deputies have always found opposition from both the Popular Party and Vox and that is why the union organizations when the elections were called, we asked the political parties if they were going to respect the agreements that have been reached with the Government, if they are going to respect the dialogue, the concertation as a method of working, “added Álvarez.

However, in his opinion, what there is “is like a kind of cloud in which lies, half lies fly, but it is not really clear what is going to be done”, and he recalled that “the pension reform de Rajoy ended the automatic review of pensions by law and that is not debatable. In fact, he highlighted that PP and Vox “voted against the revaluation of pensions.” So given this year’s result, with inflation of 8.5%, without this updated revision based on the CPI, “only 0.25% would have been made, which is the maximum that was expected.”

In short, all the achievements achieved on the eve of an appointment at the polls have been valued, “in which logically the workers are not impassive, since the future of social and labor rights is very important to us, since it depends on the the results”, in the words of the general secretary of the UGT in the Region, Antonio Jiménez, who accompanied the national leader of the union in his previous meeting with the youth of the organization, as well as in the assembly meeting. According to him, “whatever the result of the elections” we will continue to maintain our road map.

Regarding the environment, Álvarez warned that “climate change is here, it doesn’t have to come, it’s already here” and is committed to “taking measures to just live with it and, above all, measures from the perspective of seeing what we do from the planet in order to achieve a balance between the people who live on the planet and the planet itself”. Specifically, regarding the Mar Menor, he opted to develop the law that will allow the lagoon “to have a legal entity and can advance in rights. The law has been approved, but with the opposition of the right and the ultra-right, if not there is no possibility of developing it, it will be a dead law”.