The crossfire between the Ingenio Foundation, backed by Vox, and the Popular Party of the Region of Murcia experienced a new chapter last Thursday, during the ordinary plenary session of the San Javier City Council. The mayor of the municipality and general secretary of the popular in the Region, José Miguel Luengo, made some harsh statements against the lobby and against the party of Santiago Abascal, who strive to spread the story that the degradation of the Mar Menor is due to wastewater discharges and not nitrates coming mostly from agricultural activity in the Campo de Cartagena.

Questioned by the Podemos councilor, Luengo lamented that the Ingenio Foundation “has been degenerating into a denialist discourse, a populist discourse that hurts the neighbors, and as mayor I do not want organizations of agitators that harm society.” “It seems wild to me to say that whoever says that there are nitrates in the Mar Menor, he is the enemy,” added the general secretary of the PP in the Region of Murcia, censoring the “simplistic, poor and demagogue speeches.”

Likewise, Luengo sent a message to the president of Vox in the Region of Murcia, José Ángel Antelo, who invited the riverside mayors, including José Miguel Luengo, to drink water that is poured into the Mar Menor through its sanitation networks. “The one who has to drink is him, but not salt water, which is not good, but drinking from official sources before coming to touch the residents of San Javier.”

“These populist discourses generate confrontations between the families themselves, because coexistence is above the social agitators who tell half-truths, which are worse than lies,” concluded the mayor of San Javier and general secretary of the Murcian PP.

“He is the agitator of the 2030 Agenda”



For his part, the president of Vox in the Region of Murcia, José Ángel Antelo, was quick to respond to the popular leader. “Here the only circus agitator of the 2030 agenda is the mayor of San Javier,” said the councilor in Murcia, who insists that “the biggest cause of fish mortality is wastewater.”

«There is no possible clamp between PP and PSOE that can cover up the truth; To label those of us who defend the truth as social agitators is to have very little shame. The only thing we have to do with the Ingenio Foundation is that we tell the truth, just like Fecoam, Asaja, Proexport, COAG…».