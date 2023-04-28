Friday, April 28, 2023, 4:29 p.m.



The general secretary of the PP and spokesman for the Congress of Deputies, Cuca Gamarra, will participate on Wednesday in Lorca in an electoral act to be held at 8:30 p.m. in the old convent of La Merced, headquarters of the Department of Urban Planning.

In the act will be accompanied by the president of the Autonomous Community and candidate for re-election, Fernando López Miras, and the candidate for mayor of Lorca, Fulgencio Gil.

The general secretary of the PP in Lorca, Rosa Medina, encouraged Lorca residents who wish to attend because it is an “opportunity to see first-hand the proposals” of the PP through number two of the political formation.

Medina thanked the “extraordinary support” of the citizens in the events carried out in recent days such as the presentation of Gil’s candidacy in the cultural center and the Social Policy sector in the Alameda de la Constitución.