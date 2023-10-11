Riyadh (WAM)

The General Secretariat of the Federation of Arab News Agencies (FANA) held its regular meeting yesterday in Riyadh, headed by the President of the Federation and Head of the Saudi Press Agency, Fahd bin Hassan Al Oqran, and with the participation of the members of the Authority, including directors general and representatives of news agencies in the Emirates, Kuwait, Tunisia, Jordan and Bahrain. The meeting, which was held at the headquarters of the Saudi Press Agency, and was attended by the Secretary-General of the FANA Federation, Farid Ayar, discussed the items on the agenda related to following up on the progress of work and the recommendations of the previous meeting, in addition to discussing professional and technical development aspects, developments in aspects of cooperation, and ways to enhance them.

Al Oqran stressed that the Union of Arab News Agencies, through its meetings at the secretariat level and General Assembly conferences, continues its efforts at the level of joint Arab media work, with the aim of consolidating cooperation and advancing development efforts in light of the gains it has achieved and has become among the three most important international news organizations.