The General Secretariat of the Council of Muslim Elders called on the international community to take serious action to stop the tension in Al-Quds Al-Sharif after the recent violent confrontations. The General Secretariat of the Council warned in a statement today of the growing feelings of hatred among religious people, which provides an opportunity for extremist speech makers to exploit them in promoting hatred and militancy. Dr. Sultan Faisal Al-Rumaithi, Secretary General of the Council of Muslim Elders, said: The use of violence and incitement rhetoric is unacceptable and contradicts our constant call to give priority to the voice of reason and wisdom, pointing to the importance of adhering to international conventions related to respect and protection of places of worship.