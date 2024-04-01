In the Rostov region, a general of the Ministry of Emergency Situations stole a fire truck of his subordinates

In the city of Novoshakhtinsk, Rostov region, Lieutenant General of the Ministry of Emergency Situations Sergei Filippov stole a fire truck of his subordinates. He published the video he recorded. Telegram– Don Mash channel.

In the footage, the car driver, Filippov, complained about the negligence of his subordinates. “We arrived at the fire station (…) – no one is guarding anything,” he said.

According to the channel, the car was left by fire department employees with the keys in the ignition. The boss, who left by car, decided to teach his subordinates a lesson in this way, as stated in the publication.

Earlier in the Volgograd region, Major General Nikolai Lyubavin of the Ministry of Emergency Situations wished cancer to his subordinates because they wrote a complaint against him to the prosecutor's office. Soon after this, the general lost his position.