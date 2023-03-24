The then Minister of the Interior, Jorge Fernández Díaz, imposed a medal in May 2014 on Lieutenant General Pedro Vázquez Jarava, the main defendant in the ‘Cuarteles case’ of corruption. Civil Guard

Lieutenant General Pedro Vázquez Jarava, the main defendant in the Barracks case, one of the corruption investigations that shakes the Civil Guard, defended his innocence before the Madrid judge María Isabel Durántez and accused the Internal Affairs Service, in charge of the investigations, and the armed institute itself of persecuting him. This is stated in the judicial record of the statement he gave on April 6, 2022, the only one so far, and to which EL PAÍS has had access. The document, which condenses the words of the high command, indicates that he admitted how the Canarian builder he allegedly benefited, Ángel Ramón Tejera de León, Mon, paid for a hotel stay with his wife in Cádiz and plane flights to Cardiff (United Kingdom) to attend the 2017 Champions League final. However, the general denied that they were “gifts” and stated that He then paid other expenses of the businessman “to compensate” or that, in the case of the trip to watch the football game, they later “did accounts”, according to the account of his statement included in the court document. EL PAÍS has tried to contact the general through his lawyer to clarify certain aspects of his testimony, but has not received a response.

Vázquez Jarava is accused of the crimes of influence peddling, administrative prevarication, bribery, document falsification and embezzlement for having allegedly given instructions to those responsible for 13 command posts to award 193 minor works contracts in barracks to Tejera de León. He pocketed just over 3 million euros for these works – some of which are listed as not carried out or only partially carried out. Before the judge, the general denied that he had given instructions to those in charge of the headquarters to hire this builder, with whom he did admit to having a friendly relationship, and limited his intervention to presenting him to those in charge of the facilities the Civil Guard where the work was going to be done. After insisting that he did not participate in the adjudication, he added that he did not even know that they had finally commissioned works from Tejera de León.

The lieutenant general was between October 2015 and January 15, 2018, the date on which he retired, the head of the General Support Subdirectorate, one of the most powerful positions within the armed institute when managing financial resources and assets of the institution. In his statement before the judge, Vázquez Jarava assured that from that position he was in charge of “preparing [los] budgets of the Civil Guard to present them to the Interior and the Treasury” and that he did so with the criteria of “distributing in the most equitable way possible [el dinero presupuestado] and that it reach all the command posts, according to their needs”. However, he added that he did not go into detail about the amounts and what was spent on, for which he blamed the heads of the command posts themselves.

Regarding his relationship with Tejera de León, the general admitted that he knew him because he was introduced to him by a colonel of the Civil Guard in the Canary Islands, and that they went to watch soccer matches. He also acknowledged that from the first moment the businessman told him that he was a builder and that he had “a project to improve the facade of the barracks,” for which he asked him to recommend him to the command posts. In this sense, Vázquez Jarava assured questions from the Prosecutor’s Office that, when the facilities of the armed institute were deteriorated, he tried to achieve a good image with repairs and that, since there were facilities with humidity, he thought of this builder. In this sense, he pointed out that Tejera de León had told him about a product, “projected cork”, that he did not know about and that waterproofed surfaces. According to an Internal Affairs report incorporated into the case, the system proposed by the builder was not really new, since it had been on the market since mid-2011 and had been used in Civil Guard barracks since 2014.

The high command explained that in 2016, the year with the highest turnover of the businessman to the Civil Guard, his department distributed 32 million euros to the commanders for minor repair works and that they were the ones responsible for deciding what was done and who. He did them, in addition to checking that the work was done. That year, Tejera de León managed to win 80 contracts from the armed institute for a value of close to 1.4 million euros. That is, 4% of all money. Despite this, when he was questioned from command to command if he had given instructions to those responsible for them to hire him, as at least 11 senior commanders have stated, Vázquez Jarava denied it, and suggested that perhaps some command knew the builder ” of before”.

That concentration of awards to the same businessman led to the opening of a first investigation that, finally, was filed in 2018 after the general himself prepared a report in which he ensured that there had been no irregularities. Before the judge, the high command admitted that then the sub-directorate he directed received complaints and an anonymous letter that motivated that investigation and that “some deficiencies” were found, but nothing criminal, he insisted. Vázquez Jarava stressed that the then director general of the Civil Guard, José Manuel Holgado Merino, the last of the governments of Mariano Rajoy, ordered that the investigations cease and that the Prosecutor’s Office not be informed. Since then, he assured the judge that he felt persecuted by Internal Affairs – whose job it is to prosecute crimes committed by civil guards -, whose agents he accused of having presented “incomplete” documentation in the case and having “misrepresented” some details. .

Regarding the alleged gifts that, according to police reports, Tejera de León gave him in exchange for the awards, the general denied having “ever” received gifts or money. However, he admitted that the businessman initially paid for some travel and hotel stays. Regarding the trip to Cardiff to attend the Champions League final that Real Madrid played that year, he assured that he was in charge of obtaining the tickets ―for which he said that he used his friendship with directors of the soccer-; his nephew, the accommodation, and the builder, the flights. Later, he affirmed that they made “accounts” to distribute expenses. Regarding the trip to Milan the year before, also to see a final in which the Madrid team was playing, he assured that they did “something similar”.

Regarding hotel stays, Vázquez Jarava admitted that the businessman paid for his stay at the Hotel Tryp Cádiz La Caleta, although he assured that he did so because the general had previously paid the builder for the room in another beach establishment in which they had met. The high command also denied having spent New Year’s Eve 2016 in a hotel in Lanzarote, although it acknowledged that Tejera de León had bought the plane tickets for him and several members of his family to travel, but that this trip finally was annulled. The general also confirmed in his statement that he had a consulting company together with his wife and children, although he stressed that it had started to work after he retired from the Civil Guard and, therefore, when he did not have responsibilities in the armed institute.