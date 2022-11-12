The chief of the French General Staff dismissed by Macron announced the benefits of the United States from the conflict in Ukraine

The ongoing conflict in Ukraine is contrary to the interests of Europe. This was stated on BFMTV by former Chief of Staff of the French Armed Forces Pierre de Villiers. writes Breitbart.

“The war in Ukraine is not in the interests of European countries and certainly not in the interests of France. Perhaps in the interests of the Americans, ”said the general. In his opinion, the Old World “shares America’s interests too much” in the issue of supporting Kyiv, instead of looking for ways to de-escalate.

In 2017, Pierre de Villiers submitted his resignation due to disagreements with President Emmanuel Macron. The general sharply criticized the initiative to reduce the military budget by 850 million euros, saying that he was not going to gladly accept the initiative of the Ministry of Finance. The President of France entered into a polemic with him, calling public discussion of certain situations unworthy of behavior. He later agreed to fire the military leader.

On November 10, French Defense Minister Sebastian Lecornu announced that a new batch of CAESAR self-propelled artillery mounts would be delivered to Kyiv in the coming weeks. He recalled that France had already supplied Ukraine with other types of artillery of the previous generation, including TRF1 howitzers. According to French media, the country’s armed forces have only 76 CAESAR installations, so Paris will lose almost a third of its own stocks due to assistance to Ukraine.