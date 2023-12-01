The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai took the initiative to design a special seal for the World Climate Conference “COP 28”, out of its keenness to keep pace with international events, and coinciding with the UAE’s hosting of the conference, which aims to discuss climate change and take measures to reduce its negative effects.

The design contains the COP28 logo, the Dubai symbol, and multiple climate symbols, for the purpose of using it in a stamp that adorns the passports of passengers arriving through Dubai airports, as a memorial that chronicles their entry into Dubai, their participation, and their endeavor to contribute to protecting the environment and climate change. It also comes to embody the goals of the Year of Sustainability and contribute to making positive change. By enhancing awareness and encouraging environmental innovations.

This step reflects Dubai’s commitment to sustainable development and environmental protection, as the public administration works to enhance community awareness at the local and global levels, through initiatives similar to the seal, through which it targets travelers through its land and air ports, and employs various national and social occasions, in addition to celebrations. National, regional and global.

Hosting the COP28 World Climate Conference is considered an opportunity to consolidate Dubai’s role in combating climate change, enhancing environmental awareness in the use of renewable energy, developing green infrastructure, and improving the efficiency of resource use, with the increasing scale of the challenges and the increasing degree of interest in climate change from governments and institutions to take action. Urgent and effective.

It is noteworthy that Dubai’s hosting of the COP28 World Climate Conference comes in the year of sustainability 2023, which was announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, under the slogan “Today for Tomorrow.”